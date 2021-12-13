New warming centre to open in Kingston by end of the month

Send this page to someone via email

A new drop-in warming centre will be available in Kingston at the end of this month, according to United Way KFL&A.

The centre, located at 218 Concession St., will open Dec. 27.

The building is owned by Jay Patry and will be leased by Lionhearts Inc. with funding provided by United Way and the City of Kingston.

The space will be used by multiple community agencies for various purposes.

Lionhearts and Kingston Street Mission will run food service in the evenings until late at night, while the warming centre will be operated by the city in the same space.

“It is a privilege for us to continue serving during this difficult time and bring food and friendship to this much-needed space. We invite everyone to partner with us by volunteering, donating, or helping to redirect those in need to resources like this Centre throughout the coldest months of the year,” said Travis Blackmore, executive director of Lionhearts Inc.

This is one of the ways Kingston agencies are working to deal with the increased number of people experiencing homelessness in the city.

In a recent council meeting, the city earmarked $300,000 for the new warming centre.

