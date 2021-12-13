Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine clinics out of appointments for ages 12+ until new year

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Ottawa were completely booked up for appointments on the first day of booster shot eligibility for those aged 50 and older.

Ottawa Public Health tweeted Monday shortly after 11 a.m. that all community clinics were booked up for appointments for ages 12 and older until Jan. 2, 2022.

The health unit said it was trying to open up more availability in the meantime.

All COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the 12+ population are currently booked until January 2. We are working to open more appointments and will update you as we know more.

Pharmacies in Ottawa continue to offer vaccines to eligible residents.

Find one at https://t.co/UIPMrNH5v3. — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) December 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Some appointments might still be available for shots through the pharmacy system and through family physicians.

Ottawa community clinics continue to offer appointments for those aged five to 11 to get their initial doses.

Ontario opened up registration for those aged 50 and older to get third doses of the vaccine on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Users across the province trying to arrange third doses reported issues with Ontario’s booking portal in the initial hours appointments were available.

As of Monday, a total of 82,828 booster shots have been administered in Ottawa.

More than half of those shots have gone to residents aged 70 and older.

Just under half — 48 per cent — of kids aged five to 11 in Ottawa have gotten initial doses of the vaccine.

5:06 Omicron variant prompts push for intensified booster rollout Omicron variant prompts push for intensified booster rollout