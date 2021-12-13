SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa COVID-19 vaccine clinics out of appointments for ages 12+ until new year

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters' Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
Ontario’s top doctor says there has been a sharp rise in Omicron variant cases, so much so that Dr. Kieran Moore says it will become the dominant variant in the province and more action is needed.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Ottawa were completely booked up for appointments on the first day of booster shot eligibility for those aged 50 and older.

Ottawa Public Health tweeted Monday shortly after 11 a.m. that all community clinics were booked up for appointments for ages 12 and older until Jan. 2, 2022.

The health unit said it was trying to open up more availability in the meantime.

Some appointments might still be available for shots through the pharmacy system and through family physicians.

Trending Stories

Ottawa community clinics continue to offer appointments for those aged five to 11 to get their initial doses.

Ontario opened up registration for those aged 50 and older to get third doses of the vaccine on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Users across the province trying to arrange third doses reported issues with Ontario’s booking portal in the initial hours appointments were available.

As of Monday, a total of 82,828 booster shots have been administered in Ottawa.

More than half of those shots have gone to residents aged 70 and older.

Just under half — 48 per cent — of kids aged five to 11 in Ottawa have gotten initial doses of the vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Omicron variant prompts push for intensified booster rollout' Omicron variant prompts push for intensified booster rollout
Omicron variant prompts push for intensified booster rollout
