Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup party to be held at IGF

Send this page to someone via email

The party is happening, but just not at The Forks this time.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will invite fans to celebrate their second consecutive Grey Cup victory with a party at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Investors Group Field.

The celebration will last an hour and 15 minutes and will be emceed by CJOB’s Bob Irving.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and there is no cost to attend. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof at the door. Some concessions will be open.

The last time the Bombers won the Grey Cup, there was a parade and party at The Forks, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no parade will be held.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 The Winnipeg Blue Bombers react to their Grey Cup overtime win The Winnipeg Blue Bombers react to their Grey Cup overtime win