Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup party to be held at IGF

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 3:43 pm
Click to play video: '108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win' 108th Grey Cup: Winnipeggers flood Portage and Main to celebrate Blue Bombers win
Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans crowded the city's iconic Portage and Main intersection on Sunday night to celebrate the city's second Grey Cup win in as many tries, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took down the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a thrilling overtime final to crown the Canadian Football League (CFL) champions.

The party is happening, but just not at The Forks this time.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will invite fans to celebrate their second consecutive Grey Cup victory with a party at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Investors Group Field.

The celebration will last an hour and 15 minutes and will be emceed by CJOB’s Bob Irving.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers take home Grey Cup in overtime win against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and there is no cost to attend. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof at the door. Some concessions will be open.

Trending Stories

The last time the Bombers won the Grey Cup, there was a parade and party at The Forks, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no parade will be held.

Click to play video: 'The Winnipeg Blue Bombers react to their Grey Cup overtime win' The Winnipeg Blue Bombers react to their Grey Cup overtime win
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers react to their Grey Cup overtime win
