Canada

Guelph, Waterloo police say their online reporting system is down

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 10:47 am
Hands of someone on a computer. View image in full screen
Hands of someone on a computer. Global News

Both the Guelph Police Service and Waterloo Regional Police Service say their online reporting system is down as of Monday morning.

The system is typically used by residents to report non-emergency crimes such as minor thefts, mischief and fraud.

Read more: Apple AirTag GPS device used to steal pickup truck in Guelph, Ont., police say

But just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Guelph police said their system is currently not available.

“The servers which support the reporting system have been disabled while a technical issue is investigated. There is no estimate of when the servers will be restored,” police said in a news release.

Less than an hour later, Waterloo regional police announced their system was down as well.

A spokesperson for Guelph police said several police services, including the ones in Guelph and Waterloo, use the same computer servers.

Both police services apologized for any inconvenience the outage may cause, but residents can still use their non-emergency phone numbers. For Waterloo, it is 519-570-9777 and for Guelph, it’s 519-824-1212.

It’s not known if any other police services have been affected.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
