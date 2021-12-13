Apartment building in Sarnia, Ont. evacuated after explosion, emergency crews still on scene

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a Sarnia apartment building were evacuated Sunday night after an explosion in a building at the Sherwood Village Apartment complex, police say.

Sarnia police say they received a call around 9:25 p.m. of a possible explosion at an apartment building at 272 Finch Dr.

The building sustained structural damage and all residents inside were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police say.

“One individual was initially taken to the local hospital but last evening that individual was taken to a London hospital given the fact he had fairly significant injuries,” said Const. Giovinni Sottosanti, Sarnia Police media relations officer.

Sarnia police and Sarnia Fire Services remain on scene, while the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

The explosion has not been deemed criminal, but Sottosanti says the fire marshal is still investigating what happened.

Sottosanti says an engineer will be assessing the building before they are able to determine if it is safe.

All residents of the building have been taken to Lambton College to stay the night or are staying with family.

The reception centre at Lambton College has been set up and sleep accommodations have been made available for those without a place to go.

Sarnia Transit buses are on location at 275 Finch and have been transporting people to the college throughout the morning.

Those in the building with their own vehicles are being told to park in Lot 13 at the college and then to go to the front entrance of the college at 1457 London Rd.

Police also say the humane society has been notified to help those with pets and their needs.

All tenants of the building are also being asked to contact the City of Sarnia’s emergency management so they can keep track of everyone’s whereabouts and keep people informed of the condition of the building.

Tenants are asked to send their name, contact information, apartment number, where they are staying, names of other occupants in their apartment, and how many animals they have to ron.realesmith@sarnia.ca or call 519-332-0330 ext. 3305.

