Canada

McMaster group to combat food insecurity with launch of community fridge in early 2022

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 5:41 pm
Volunteers stock a refrigerator with free food for people in need in Los Angeles on July 20, 2020. A network called LA Community Fridge has placed eight refrigerators across the Los Angeles area. View image in full screen
Volunteers stock a refrigerator with free food for people in need in Los Angeles on July 20, 2020. A network called LA Community Fridge has placed eight refrigerators across the Los Angeles area. AP Photo/Aron Ranen

McMaster University students will soon join recent support to grow outdoor community fridges in Hamilton combating food insecurity.

Led by the Student Union Food Collective Centre, the food bank and those working in the academic sustainability program, a 24-hour fridge is expected to be available for those who need it in late January or February 2022.

Zeinab Khawaja, a health promoter with the Student Wellness Centre, says the project is targeted for the needs of McMaster students, but also for anyone in the surrounding area.

Read more: Food bank use in Canada climbed 20% during pandemic, report shows

She says the startup group doesn’t have exact data, but knows hundreds of students have food insecurity issues ranging from not wanting to buy a meal on campus because of cost, to those working multiple jobs to pay for rent and tuition.

“So they kind of just go the whole day without really eating anything nutritious for their minds and their bodies,” Khawaja told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

The collaborative wants to address a myth that suggests university students are privileged and well off when in fact there is a subset that don’t have significant financial support from immediate family.

Khawaja says the group will use online funding through donations initially to give the program a start. It’s anticipated that it will later be able to move to primarily donations of food from local restaurants and grocery stores.

Trending Stories

“We have a shed that’s being built to kind of protect the fridge, freezer and pantry,” Khawaja said.

“We’re putting out a call for designs for students to contribute designs and paint the shed before it launches.”

The McMaster student union program will mimic one launched by Community Fridges HamOnt in March that boasts three fridges across the city on Greendale Drive, John Street North and Ottawa Street North.

Click to play video: 'Toronto food banks see record number of visitors' Toronto food banks see record number of visitors

Kelly To, a volunteer co-ordinator with Community Fridges, told Global News in late September that the idea has been growing across North America and is now becoming a fixture in municipalities across Canada.

The Hamilton initiative was started with the help of Today’s Family Early Learning and Child Care as a direct way to address community food insecurity.

“Seeing what’s come out of the pandemic, especially with people in precarious employment, food insecurity has been an all-time high,” To said.

More than 70 volunteers currently take care of the three fridges, which require cleanouts and restocking up to two to three times daily.

 

 

“So the fridges are open 24-7 for the community and the … fridge itself is a shelter that contains a fridge … and a built-in pantry,” said To.

Fresh fruits, veggies and frozen meals are some items regularly stocked in the fridge, while the pantry hosts canned goods, menstrual products, toothpaste, shampoo and dry goods.

Read more: Toronto food banks see record high visits during COVID-19 pandemic

To says the program is always looking for volunteers and can even help those who wish to set up their own fridge in a community.

“We definitely encourage you to do so. We have resources available,” To said.

 

