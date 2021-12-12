Holiday gift box is featuring Okanagan Indigenous artists and businesses

Send this page to someone via email

A box filled with local products from Indigenous businesses and artisans is out in time for the holidays.

“It’s not just a product, it’s about the people who make it and why they make it,” said Angela Case, Glohaven Community Hub.

The Indigenous Globox stands apart from other gift boxes as a small piece of local history and culture. The box includes everything from Moose Hide Campaign Pins, a book, an Orange Shirt Day pin to earrings and more.

“We connect all those things together in the story card that you’ll see when you open your Indigenous Globox.”

There are nine business owners and creators featured including, Janine Lott whose artwork is on the box.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are so many creative people throughout our valley and for a lot of us artists, we’re in our quiet little studios doing what we do. So to have venues such as this with Glohaven and this Globox to showcase our work and put it out there and to be part of a project like this is great,” said Lott.

Lott also grows her own canvases. She grows gourds and turns them into pieces of art.

“I’ve been working with hardshell gourds for about 30 years now,” said Lott.

Her designs represent who she is as an Okanagan First Nations woman.

They also represent “our connection to the land and environment,” she said. “It’s all part of the art that I use from our captikwł, our stories.”

For more information about purchasing the box visit www.globox.market