Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Massive software flaw with global reach forces Quebec to shut government websites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2021 3:12 pm
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December, 19, 2012. A U.S. cyber security company says criminal groups are exploiting fears over the new coronavirus to attack the global shipping industry.California-based Proofpoint says it has detected a new email campaign that uses Microsoft Word attachments designed to trick recipients into installing a type of malware known as AZORult. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward View image in full screen
The minister of digital transformation held a press conference today in Quebec City, announcing the decision to shut all the province's official websites until further notice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Quebec says it is shutting down almost 4,000 government websites as a preventative measure following threats of a cyberattack.

Minister of Digital Transformation Éric Caire held a press conference today in Quebec City, announcing the decision to shut all the province’s official websites until further notice.

The closure comes on the heels of a recently discovered software vulnerability in a Java-based library of an Apache product, which the Department of National Defence says could affect thousands of organizations worldwide.

READ MORE: Microsoft says Russian group behind SolarWinds hack targeting government agencies

Trending Stories

Caire says the Common Vulnerability Scoring System, used widely around the world, has assessed the current threat at a 10 out of 10.

He says Quebec was made aware of the issue on Friday and has been working ever since to identify which websites are at risk, one by one, before putting them back online.

Story continues below advertisement

He says there has been no indication that systems have been compromised.

Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand issued a statement today saying the government is aware of the security risk and calling on Canadian organizations to “pay attention to this critical internet vulnerability. ”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Quebec City tagcybersecurity tagHydro-Quebec tagQuebec Government tagcyber attack tagSoftware tagCommon Vulnerability Scoring System tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers