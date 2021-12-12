COVID-19: N.B. reporting 112 new cases, half in Fredericton region

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as it bolsters its vaccine booster campaign and assessment resources in the Fredericton region.

Exactly half of the new cases — 56 — were in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

As well, 96 people are deemed recovered from the virus, bringing the active case count to 1,019. There are 39 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care. Six patients are on ventilators.

There is one person under age 19 hospitalized.

Additional booster clinics

More booster clinics are being made available through regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and at participating pharmacies.

Story continues below advertisement

Those are who age 50 or older, or in a current eligible group, and due for a booster dose at any time in December can book now — even if a full six months have not passed since the second dose.

“In the coming weeks, eligibility for booster doses will be expanded to those in their 40s, and then to all other New Brunswickers. Anyone who is 50 or older or in a current eligible group and received their second dose in July, is eligible for their booster dose anytime in January,” the province said in a statement.

Currently, 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, 88.4 per cent have received their first dose and nine per cent have received a booster dose.

1:13 N.B. pharmacists association raises concerns over booster shots N.B. pharmacists association raises concerns over booster shots

Fredericton region delays

Due to a recent spike in testing and positive cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), public health is experiencing delays in following up with people.

Story continues below advertisement

Those whose lab tests are positive will still receive an initial contact from public health within 24 and 72 hours, but, detailed follow-ups are delayed.

Information sheets on required self-isolation and testing, as well as contacting close contacts should an individual receive a positive PCR test result, are being handed out at the assessment centre.

The province said additional resources are being added to the Fredericton assessment centre to help with backlogs.

As well, the province is reminding people that anyone who receives a positive result from an at-home rapid test, should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test regardless of vaccination status.

“If the result of that confirmatory laboratory test is negative, they may stop isolating if they have no symptoms,” the province noted.

“Rapid point of care tests are very helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but they only reflect your health status at the time of testing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Rapid point of care tests are very helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but they only reflect your health status at the time of testing."

Regional breakdown of new cases

The 19 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

four people aged nine and under;

a person 10-19;

three people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Ten cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and nine cases are under investigation.

The 15 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person aged nine and under;

a person 10-19;

a person 20-29;

four people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

two people 80-89.

Nine cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 56 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

11 people aged nine and under;

13 people 10-19;

eight people 20-29;

seven people 30-39;

ten people 40-49;

five people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Thirty-six cases are under investigation and 20 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The five new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person aged nine and under;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

The three new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

a person aged nine and under;

a person 40-49; and

a person 60-69.

Two cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

a person aged 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

All four cases are under investigation.

The 10 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

two people aged 10-19;

two people 20-29;

a person 30-39;

a person 50-59;

three people 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Six cases are under investigation and four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.