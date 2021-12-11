Edmonton crews respond to multi-unit fire in McCauley neighbourhood

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called out Saturday afternoon to a four-unit blaze in the neighbourhood of McCauley.
EMS and fire crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of 97 Street and 109A Avenue, with four fire trucks attending the scene.
Utility crews were also called out to assist with any issues.
As of 6 p.m., EFRS said there were no reports of injuries.
The fire has since come under control; however, fire crews remain on the scene to put out hot spots.
