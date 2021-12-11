Snow squall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for Calgary and surrounding areas, including Cochrane and Airdrie, on Saturday before 5 p.m.

“An east-west oriented line of intense snowfall and gusty winds is located from Cochrane to Carbon and is moving to the south at 40 kilometres per hour,” the weather agency said.

“Visibility will be rapidly reduced to near zero in snow and blowing snow. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Visibility will be rapidly reduced to near zero in snow and blowing snow.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations” — a statement that Global News weather anchor Danielle Savoni echoed.

“With the strong wind gusts continuing until midnight and the snow picking up throughout the night, snow squall conditions are likely in Calgary and surrounding areas,” she said.

“There will be dangerous driving conditions with low visibility tonight in Calgary, especially up Highway 2 to Carstairs. Conditions will be much better Sunday morning.”

City of Calgary roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy said: “Crews are prepared to respond to the snow and are applying anti-icing materials to high volume roads and trouble spots, such as hills, bridge decks and intersections.”

Snow squall warnings are issued when “brief but intense bursts of heavy snow” cause near-zero visibility, Environment Canada said.