Snow squall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 7:34 pm
Snow roads. View image in full screen
Snow roads. Getty Images

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for Calgary and surrounding areas, including Cochrane and Airdrie, on Saturday before 5 p.m.

“An east-west oriented line of intense snowfall and gusty winds is located from Cochrane to Carbon and is moving to the south at 40 kilometres per hour,” the weather agency said.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations” — a statement that Global News weather anchor Danielle Savoni echoed.

“With the strong wind gusts continuing until midnight and the snow picking up throughout the night, snow squall conditions are likely in Calgary and surrounding areas,” she said.

“There will be dangerous driving conditions with low visibility tonight in Calgary, especially up Highway 2 to Carstairs. Conditions will be much better Sunday morning.”

Read more: Freezing rain falls overnight in Edmonton, other parts of central and southern Alberta

City of Calgary roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy said: “Crews are prepared to respond to the snow and are applying anti-icing materials to high volume roads and trouble spots, such as hills, bridge decks and intersections.”

Snow squall warnings are issued when “brief but intense bursts of heavy snow” cause near-zero visibility, Environment Canada said.

