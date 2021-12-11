Saskatoon restaurant makes national top 100 list

Send this page to someone via email

Primal restaurant in Saskatoon has cracked the list of top 100 restaurants in Canada on OpenTable this year.

The online reservation service analyzed more than 540,000 diner reviews from restaurants across the country.

Primal has been open for eight years and serves Italian food, including handmade pasta.

Christie Peters, chef and owner of Primal said it came as a huge surprise that Primal made the list.

“We did not expect to see that,” Peters said.

Primal was the only Saskatchewan restaurant to make the list.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work over the last two years. I am just so grateful to be acknowledged amongst so many other great restaurants and colleagues of mine and friends of mine,” Peters explained.

Peters said Primal has always strived to be tops in Saskatoon and internationally. In the last two years, Primal has added a luxury tasting menu with wine pairings, reorganized their entire kitchen, and decided to focus on natural and low intervention wines.

“We’ve been really creative and are just really honing in on our service experience,” Peters said.

“I’m just so grateful to have such a good community and such a good following. We really try to make sure everyone is happy and I feel like the people that support us really see we go above and beyond and offer the best service and food that we can, really consistently.”

Peters said Primal couldn’t have done it without their front-of-house and kitchen team.

Peters runs Primal along with Chef Kyle Michael and sommelier and General Manager, Adrian Chappell. Peters says they are a big part of the restaurant’s success.

Amid their eight years of business, Peters said banding together through the high-stress time of COVID-19 has been one of their greatest experiences.

“That’s a weird thing to say but (the pandemic) really pushed us to get to the next level,” Peters said.