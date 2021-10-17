Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
October 17 2021 3:43pm
05:38

Explore Edmonton introduces discount dining pass

When the pandemic hit and shut down travel, Explore Edmonton turned its focus to driving people to their local establishments. Campaign manager Nykala Shone, explains how the Old Strathcona discount dining pass works.

Advertisement

Video Home