Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Icy sidewalks pose problem for Edmontonians with mobility issues

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Icy sidewalks pose problem for Edmontonians with mobility issues' Icy sidewalks pose problem for Edmontonians with mobility issues
Days after freezing rain coated much of Edmonton with ice, people with mobility issues are the ones having the most trouble navigating uncleared sidewalks. Chris Chacon caught up with one man who is doing is best to stay off the ground and away from the hospital.

Days after freezing rain coated much of Edmonton with ice, people with mobility issues are the ones having the most trouble navigating un-cleared sidewalks.

“I won’t go anywhere I don’t feel safe, I specifically avoid it,” Christian Zyp said.

Trying to get around ice-covered sidewalks is not only a challenge but it’s a major concern for Zyp as he became a bilateral amputee several years ago after getting meningitis.

Zyp said when the freezing rain first covered the ground with ice he couldn’t leave his house because he was concerned he would fall and need to make a trip to the hospital.

A situation he’s been in before.

Read more: Edmontonians chipping away at ice-covered sidewalks

Story continues below advertisement

“It really is a block for you mentally about being able to go out and you become afraid of your environment.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It really is a block for you mentally about being able to go out and you become afraid of your environment."

Zyp added despite using walking aids and well-gripped shoes — too many areas around Edmonton are still too icy.

“How many walkways are clean? So few, there’s so many city and residential ones and it just makes it impossible for someone like myself to be able to really get out of the house safely,” Zyp explained.

Trending Stories

City actively addressing ice issue

The City of Edmonton said crews are out actively looking for and applying sand and salt mix to city sidewalks that need attention.

It is also prioritizing slick areas around recreation and seniors center’s and active pathways.

Stephen Raitz with Paths for People said bicycle commuters are struggling too.

“Some people were homebound, they actually couldn’t leave their home, there was nowhere safe for them to move and we see that as very concerning,” Raitz said.

Click to play video: 'Edmontonians slip, slide and skate on icy side streets' Edmontonians slip, slide and skate on icy side streets
Edmontonians slip, slide and skate on icy side streets – Dec 3, 2021

Raitz said the city is doing a good job clearing “some” bike lanes and paths but that it’s not enough of them.

Story continues below advertisement

“But what we’re recognizing in this situation is that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to ensure that it is safe,” Raitz said

The city said while it works to maintain sidewalks, it will take a few days; however, that’s not soon enough for both Raitz and Zyp.

“The last thing you want to be doing is have to pay the price of going to a hospital which already has there own problems already,” Zyp said.

The city does provide free sand in green boxes at community leagues. Though, there have recently been several complaints from people saying the boxes are empty, to which the city said it’s working to re-fill them as quickly as it can.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmonton tagAlberta weather tagFreezing Rain tagyeg tagmobility issues tagbilateral amputee tagIcy sidwalks in Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers