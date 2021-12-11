SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2021 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence' Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence
WATCH: Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence

Quebec is reporting 1,982 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four deaths linked to the virus.

The case tally falls just below Friday’s total of 2,013, which marked the first time since January that the province reported 2,000 new infections.

The Health Department says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by five to 251, with the number of patients in intensive care increasing by one to 63.

READ MORE: Public Health reports 14 cases linked to Omicron variant, urges potentially exposed to get tested

Officials say 40,372 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, including about 14,000 doses given to children aged five to 11 and 16,000 third doses given to people 70 and over.

On Friday, public health officials in Montreal said they suspect the Omicron variant has spread in the city.

The public health department said 14 cases of the new COVID-19 strain have now been detected on the island, only five of which are associated with travel outside the country.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
