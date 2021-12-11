Menu

Canada

Moncton’s Main Street reopens after police operation

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 1:09 pm
Police have closed down Main Street between Botsford and Assomption streets. View image in full screen
Police have closed down Main Street between Botsford and Assomption streets. Global News Files

The New Brunswick RCMP closed down part of Main Street between Botsford Street and Assomption Boulevard Saturday afternoon due to a police operation, but it has since reopened.

In a tweet at 1:14 p.m., police say the Codiac Regional RCMP had set up a perimeter and the public was being asked to stay away.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say what was happening, but as of 2 p.m., an online webcam showed a large protest happening in that area.

As of 3 p.m., the webcam showed cars moving along the street once again.

