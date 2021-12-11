Moncton’s Main Street reopens after police operation

The New Brunswick RCMP closed down part of Main Street between Botsford Street and Assomption Boulevard Saturday afternoon due to a police operation, but it has since reopened.
In a tweet at 1:14 p.m., police say the Codiac Regional RCMP had set up a perimeter and the public was being asked to stay away.
Police did not say what was happening, but as of 2 p.m., an online webcam showed a large protest happening in that area.
As of 3 p.m., the webcam showed cars moving along the street once again.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments