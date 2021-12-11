Moncton’s Main Street reopens after police operation

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP closed down part of Main Street between Botsford Street and Assomption Boulevard Saturday afternoon due to a police operation, but it has since reopened.

In a tweet at 1:14 p.m., police say the Codiac Regional RCMP had set up a perimeter and the public was being asked to stay away.

Appears to be a sizable protest in the area. Thanks to @anglehart_chris for bringing this cam to my attention. https://t.co/rlZdv595JW pic.twitter.com/sW9DVJkyqh — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) December 11, 2021

Police did not say what was happening, but as of 2 p.m., an online webcam showed a large protest happening in that area.

As of 3 p.m., the webcam showed cars moving along the street once again.