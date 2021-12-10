Ontario Premier Doug Ford invites Justin Trudeau to summit on housing affordability

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is inviting the prime minister to a summit on housing affordability.

Ford made the request in a letter to Justin Trudeau on Friday, saying he needs the federal government’s help to tackle the rising price of home ownership.

The meeting with Ford, Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark and the mayors and regional chairs of big cities is set for Dec. 16.

Read more: Doug Ford to hold housing affordability summit with Ontario city mayors

Ford says his goal for the summit is to work on solutions to address the “crisis” of housing affordability so more families can become homeowners.

In addition to the summit, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has said it’s launching a housing affordability task force that will also look into the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokeswoman for Trudeau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

2:15 Conservatives call for action on Canada’s real estate market, including limits on foreign investors buying homes Conservatives call for action on Canada’s real estate market, including limits on foreign investors buying homes