Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford invites Justin Trudeau to summit on housing affordability

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 5:11 pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, front, speaks as Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens after taking part in an event in Gogama, Ont., on Friday, September 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, front, speaks as Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens after taking part in an event in Gogama, Ont., on Friday, September 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is inviting the prime minister to a summit on housing affordability.

Ford made the request in a letter to Justin Trudeau on Friday, saying he needs the federal government’s help to tackle the rising price of home ownership.

The meeting with Ford, Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark and the mayors and regional chairs of big cities is set for Dec. 16.

Read more: Doug Ford to hold housing affordability summit with Ontario city mayors

Ford says his goal for the summit is to work on solutions to address the “crisis” of housing affordability so more families can become homeowners.

In addition to the summit, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has said it’s launching a housing affordability task force that will also look into the issue.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
