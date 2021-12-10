SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick pharmacists frustrated with provincial government’s mixed messaging

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. pharmacists association raises concerns over booster shots' N.B. pharmacists association raises concerns over booster shots
WATCH: New Brunswick recently expanded its eligibility criteria for booster shots, but pharmacists in the province say they were blindsided by the changes. The pharmacy association says the change has created confusion and in some instances it’s even led to threats from customers. Suzanne Lapointe has more.

Pharmacists were blindsided by Premier Blaine Higgs’ announcement on Wednesday indicating New Brunswickers over 50 can get their booster shots five months after their last dose, rather than six months as is recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Usually, they are informed of these decisions in advance, but this time they heard it the same way everyone else did — on the news.

According to Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacist’s Association, pharmacies were immediately inundated with calls.

Staff, unaware of what had just been announced, were unable to answer questions from customers and were left scrambling to try to figure out what was going on. This confusion led to frustration from customers anxious to get their booster shot.

Read more: New Brunswick opposition parties question government’s pandemic response

“There was a report from one pharmacy that I spoke to that said I unfortunately had to call the police because they had a fear of violence from a customer that came in said they expected to be able to get their appointment immediately,” Reid said.

“We’ve even heard reports of people throwing things.”

Reid said many pharmacies told him customers would come in hurling verbal abuse at staff.

He added there were also inventory concerns that came with the surprise announcement.

“The way the inventory works at a pharmacy for the COVID vaccines is they need to order by a certain date, and about two weeks in advance,” Reid said.

He said with the introduction of pediatric vaccines, pharmacists were notified well in advance in order to prepare the inventory.

Pharmacists already have a lot on their plate

Dieppe-based pharmacist Andrew Drover says even under normal circumstances, December is the busiest month of the year for pharmacists, as customers rush to get their prescriptions before the winter holidays.

“The prescription count typically increase by 50 to 100 per cent the week leading up to Christmas,” Drover said. “That work and the requirements on pharmacy teams hasn’t changed because we are doing COVID vaccines.”

Read more: New Brunswick Liberals call for review of government’s pandemic response

He said he understands why people want to get their booster shot as soon as possible, but asks for patience at a time where pharmacists, and health-care workers in general, are spread very thin.

“We will get them in for an appointment,” Drover said. “There is lots of vaccine.”

He explained that immunity does not completely stop six months after the second dose. Rather, it starts wearing off gradually between the six- to eight-month mark.

— with files from Travis Fortnum

Click to play video: 'Opposition calls for independent review over New Brunswick’s COVID-19 handling' Opposition calls for independent review over New Brunswick’s COVID-19 handling
Opposition calls for independent review over New Brunswick’s COVID-19 handling
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
