Crime

SIU invokes mandate after man in custody of St. Thomas police suffers ‘sudden medical episode’

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted December 10, 2021 4:57 pm
SIU invokes mandate after man in custody of St. Thomas police suffers ‘sudden medical episode’ - image View image in full screen
Global News

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man “suffered a sudden medical episode” while in the custody of St. Thomas Police Service on Thursday, police officials said.

Very few details were made public by police, who said in a three-line media release that the man was “immediately” taken to hospital by paramedics. Further inquiries were directed to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

In an email, SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said officers had responded to a domestic call shortly before the noon hour on Thursday that reportedly involved a 29-year-old man.

“Before police arrived, the man fled. Police located him while he entered a vehicle. He was arrested and brought to the police station,” Denette said.

It was at the police station where the SIU says the man went into medical distress. Further detail was not provided.

“Paramedics were called and he was taken to hospital where he remains,” Denette said.

The agency has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the investigation, which will focus on one subject official.

Three witness officials and two service employees have also been identified, Denette said.

