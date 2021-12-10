Junior hockey: Rockets begin 4-game homestand, Vees to battle Silverbacks

Send this page to someone via email

After a rough, two-game road trip south of the border earlier this week, the Kelowna Rockets begin a four-game homestand on Friday night.

The Rockets fell 2-1 to Seattle in a shootout on Tuesday night, then dropped a 5-3 decision in Everett on Wednesday.

To start their homestand, Kelowna (11-7-0-3) will host Prince George (8-14-0-0). The Rockets are 4-4-0-2 in their past 10 games, while the struggling Cougars are 2-8-0-0.

The Cougars should be well-rested, having had a week off following a four-game trip to the U.S. Division, where they went 1-3. Their last game was Dec. 4, a 4-1 loss in Tri-City.

The Rockets are 4-0 against the Cougars this season, having outscored them 16-4.

Kelowna will then host Seattle (14-6-3-0) on Saturday to close out the weekend, with Victoria (6-11-3-0) visiting on Tuesday, then Kamloops (18-4-0-0) next Saturday, Dec. 18, before dispersing for the league’s annual Christmas break.

In other WHL news this week, the WHL held its annual prospects draft on Thursday.

Kelowna selected five forwards, four defencemen and one goalie.

Formerly known as the bantam draft, the draft is usually held in May but was pushed back to December because of COVID-19 and to give teams more time to evaluate players.

“The draft went very well,” said Rockets head scout Terry McFaul. “It was an off-draft because you didn’t get to see the kids as much as you normally would in a normal year; we’re satisfied with how it went and with the kids that we selected.

“The kids grow a lot over the summer, you really have to spread your scouts out to catch them. We tried to hit everything that we could, I thought that we did a pretty good job.”

Kelowna selected defenceman Gabriel Guilbault of the Burnaby Winter Club with his first pick, a third-round section (61st overall).

Guilbault, 15, is listed at six feet two inches and 163 pounds. He has five assists and six penalty minutes in 11 games this season. He also had an assist and two penalty minutes while representing B.C. at the 2021 WHL Cup earlier this year.

“We’re very excited to Gabriel in the third round,” McFaul said. “He’s a big defenceman, moves the puck well, good skater, can be physical and has some offence to him.

“He’s got lots of bite to his game, he’s going to be a good player.”

Taking the first overall pick in the draft were the Spokane Chiefs, who selected forward Berkly Catton of Saskatoon Contacts.

Catton, listed at five feet 11 inches and 155 pounds, has 11 goals and 23 points in 15 games this season with the Contacts.

The top Okanagan prospect selected was forward Tij Iginla of Lake Country, who was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds. Iginla has six goals and five assists for 11 points in 10 games with Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

Forward Ryder Ritchie of Kelowna was also selected in the first round, going 14th overall to the Prince Albert Raiders. He has one goal and two assists for three points in three games with Rink Hockey Academy.

It’s a busy Friday night for regional teams, with all four clubs in action.

In a highly anticipated match between the league’s top two teams, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (17-4-1-0) visit the Penticton Vees (18-2-0-0).

Game time at the South Okanagan Events Centre is 7 p.m.

The Vees are first overall with 36 points, while the Silverbacks are second with 35, though Salmon Arm has played two more games than Penticton.

Points aside, it should be an entertaining match, as Penticton leads the league in goals at 107, while Salmon Arm is second with 90. The Chilliwack Chiefs are third at 78.

Defensively, both are also solid: Penticton has surrendered a league-low 40 goals, with Salmon Arm tied for fourth at 53.

Elsewhere, the West Kelowna Warriors (13-8-0-0) host the Merritt Centennials (1-15-1-0), and the Vernon Vipers (6-10-3-2) visit the Trail Smoke Eaters (11-7-1-0).