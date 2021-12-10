Manitoba reports second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer

The provincial government says a second deer infected with chronic wasting disease has been detected in Manitoba.
The province says the case was discovered as part of routine surveillance just north of the U.S. border.
Chronic Wasting Disease is now in Manitoba. What is it?
Manitoba says it will start a cull on Monday of the deer population in the area to help reduce the spread.
Trending Stories
As much meat as possible will be salvaged from animals found to be free of the disease.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments