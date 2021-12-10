Menu

Health

Manitoba reports second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 1:28 pm
Manitoba is reporting a second deer infected with chronic-wasting disease has been detected in the province. View image in full screen
Manitoba is reporting a second deer infected with chronic-wasting disease has been detected in the province. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The provincial government says a second deer infected with chronic wasting disease has been detected in Manitoba.

Read more: Manitoba reports first chronic wasting disease case; bans hunting where animal found

The province says the case was discovered as part of routine surveillance just north of the U.S. border.

Chronic Wasting Disease is now in Manitoba. What is it? – Nov 3, 2021

Manitoba says it will start a cull on Monday of the deer population in the area to help reduce the spread.

Read more: Chronic Wasting Disease is now in Manitoba. What is it?

As much meat as possible will be salvaged from animals found to be free of the disease.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Deer tagChronic Wasting Disease tagDeers tagMantioba Government tagManitoba Deers tagMantioba Conservation tag

