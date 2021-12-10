Manitoba reports second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government says a second deer infected with chronic wasting disease has been detected in Manitoba.

The province says the case was discovered as part of routine surveillance just north of the U.S. border.

2:16 Chronic Wasting Disease is now in Manitoba. What is it? Chronic Wasting Disease is now in Manitoba. What is it? – Nov 3, 2021

Manitoba says it will start a cull on Monday of the deer population in the area to help reduce the spread.

Story continues below advertisement

As much meat as possible will be salvaged from animals found to be free of the disease.