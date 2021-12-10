SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Huron Perth Public Health warning of possible case of Omicron variant of COVID-19

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Early data shows no sign Omicron COVID-19 variant more severe: South Africa health minister' Early data shows no sign Omicron COVID-19 variant more severe: South Africa health minister
South African Health Minister Joe Phaala said on Friday that while it was still 'early days,' there were promising signs through preliminary data that the Omicron COVID-19 variant was not resulting in more severe cases.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is investigating the possibility of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the region.

The health unit says the possible case involves community exposure in two locations this past Saturday.

Health officials say the case screened positive for the S gene target failure, which is a marker for the Omicron variant, but the health unit is still waiting for the whole genomic sequence.

Due to how easily the variant spreads, the health unit is taking pre-emptive measures and managing the situation as if it’s Omicron until they gain further information.

Read more: Omicron quarantine halts in-person classes at London’s Princess Elizabeth school

“We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but it’s clear that it spreads easily,” says Dr. Miriam Klassen, medical officer of health for Huron Perth.

“HPPH strongly encourages everyone to continue to follow public health guidance, especially by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and limiting the size of social gatherings.”

HPPH is in the process of reaching out to everyone who has been identified as a high-risk contact, and who needs to isolate and test.

Those possibly exposed include people who were at the Pink at the Rink tournament held recently in South Huron.

Read more: Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence, Omicron could make it worse, data shows

Anyone who has not been contacted by HPPH but was in attendance at Stephen Arena in South Huron and Hensall Arena in Bluewater on Saturday is being advised to monitor for symptoms.

With rising case numbers, people are being asked to limit indoor social gatherings in private dwellings to no more than 10 people and all people 12 and older should be vaccinated.

Where possible, the health unit said individuals should also work remotely.

