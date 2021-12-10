SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Guelph reports first Omicron COVID-19 variant case

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 12:13 pm
Guelph’s public health unit is reporting the city’s first lab-confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The positive case is a male between the age of 10 and 20 and is considered fully vaccinated, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence and Omicron could make it worse, new data suggests

The agency also added that the individual is experiencing mild symptoms.

“This is a reminder that we must remain vigilant,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“I know it has been a long pandemic, but we must continue to act in ways that protect ourselves, those we love, and our communities from this virus.”

Public health said it is now investigating the case and several potential related cases. Officials will be contacting any high-risk exposures to the positive case.

Trending Stories

The community does not need to take any additional steps at this time unless directed by public health.

“This is a time to act with caution,” Dr. Mercer said.

“We know that the combined protection of the public health measures available to us — masking, physical distancing, limiting gathering sizes and getting first, second and booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine — will continue to protect us against the virus.”

As of Friday, there were 101 active COVID-19 cases confirmed in Guelph after 33 new cases were reported.

Read more: No sign Omicron COVID-19 variant more severe, early South Africa data shows

There are eight active outbreaks among Guelph schools, including Guelph Montessori School, where 11 cases have been confirmed.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, five cases were being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

