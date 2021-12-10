Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release image of men in connection with stabbing in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 10:48 am
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of two people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing in Waterloo in September. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of two people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing in Waterloo in September. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of two people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing in Waterloo in September.

Police say officers were called to King Street and University Avenue on Sept. 25 at around 2:50 a.m.

Read more: Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound.

Trending Stories

He was transported to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Arrest made in connection with Kitchener ride-share sexual assault

Police are asking that anyone who can identify the two men in the photo or who might have other information call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagUniversity avenue waterloo tagWaterloo stabbing tagKing street waterloo tagWaterloo stabbing suspect photo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers