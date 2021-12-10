Police release image of men in connection with stabbing in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of two people they are looking to speak with in connection with a stabbing in Waterloo in September.

Police say officers were called to King Street and University Avenue on Sept. 25 at around 2:50 a.m.

Read more: Ministry of Labour investigates after several workers injured at Waterloo Brewing

They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone who can identify the two men in the photo or who might have other information call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement