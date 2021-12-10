Menu

Canada

Aho scores in OT to lead Hurricanes to 2-1 win over Flames

By Laurence Heinen The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2021 12:50 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.

Sebastien Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho, left, scores the game-winning goal on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during overtime NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho, left, scores the game-winning goal on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during overtime NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games, while goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots to pick up the win.

Playing against his old team, defenceman Noah Hanifin scored the lone goal of the game for the Flames (15-6-6) and missed on a penalty-shot opportunity.

Calgary Flames’ Noah Hanifin, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Rasmus Andersson during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary Flames’ Noah Hanifin, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Rasmus Andersson during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Canadian Press

Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots.

READ MORE: Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane off to impressive start to NHL season

Heading into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed the fewest goals against (54) in the NHL, while the Flames were second (56).

READ MORE: Calgary Flames fall to San Jose Sharks 5-3

Aho opened the scoring when he redirected a pass from Jaccob Slavin past Markstrom at 4:14 of the first period.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
