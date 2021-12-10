Aho scores in OT to lead Hurricanes to 2-1 win over Flames

Sebastien Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games, while goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots to pick up the win.
Playing against his old team, defenceman Noah Hanifin scored the lone goal of the game for the Flames (15-6-6) and missed on a penalty-shot opportunity.
Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots.
READ MORE: Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane off to impressive start to NHL season
Heading into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed the fewest goals against (54) in the NHL, while the Flames were second (56).
READ MORE: Calgary Flames fall to San Jose Sharks 5-3
Aho opened the scoring when he redirected a pass from Jaccob Slavin past Markstrom at 4:14 of the first period.
Comments