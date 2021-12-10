Aho scores in OT to lead Hurricanes to 2-1 win over Flames

Send this page to someone via email

Sebastien Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

View image in full screen Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho, left, scores the game-winning goal on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during overtime NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games, while goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots to pick up the win.

Playing against his old team, defenceman Noah Hanifin scored the lone goal of the game for the Flames (15-6-6) and missed on a penalty-shot opportunity.

View image in full screen Calgary Flames’ Noah Hanifin, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Rasmus Andersson during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Canadian Press

Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Heading into the game, the Hurricanes had allowed the fewest goals against (54) in the NHL, while the Flames were second (56).

Aho opened the scoring when he redirected a pass from Jaccob Slavin past Markstrom at 4:14 of the first period.