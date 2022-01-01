Menu

Talk to the Experts – Jan. 8

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted January 1, 2022 12:00 pm

Saturday, Jan. 8:

MacMillan Estate Planning

Join Paul Lindsay and Jack Liu of MacMillan Estate Planning as they discuss the core elements of estate and business planning to help you safeguard your estate. For more information about their services, visit MacMillanEstate.com.

Furnace Family

Join Dareck Makowski the head of the family… from Furnace Family. He’ll discuss how to get the most comfortable and energy efficient comfort system available for your home. Plus the steps their team takes to continue to serve you and your home safely. It all starts at FurnaceFamily.com.

