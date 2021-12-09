COVID-19: B.C. reports 9 more deaths, 341 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia is reporting 341 new cases of COVID-19 along with nine additional deaths on Thursday.

The update decreased B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases down to 342 and left the province with 2,915 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources told Global News one of the deaths was a person in their 30s.

Of the new cases, 83 were in the Fraser Health region, 61 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 70 were in the Interior Health region, 29 were in the Northern Health region and 98 were in the Island Health region.

There were 220 active cases in hospital, an overnight drop of four, including 73 patients in critical or intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 4.28 million British Columbians, accounting for 85.9 per cent of those eligible and 83.1 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 4.09 million people, 82.1 per cent of those eligible and 79.5 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

The province says the 20.5 per cent of people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 57.7 per cent of new cases over the past week and 63.5 per cent of hospitalizations over the past week.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 221,576 total cases, while 2,378 people have died.

2:20 COVID-19: At least 5 Omicron cases confirmed in B.C. COVID-19: At least 5 Omicron cases confirmed in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement