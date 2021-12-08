SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 6 deaths, 379 new cases in B.C. as hospitalizations fall again

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 6:18 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: 6 deaths, 379 new cases in B.C. as hospitalizations fall again' COVID-19: 6 deaths, 379 new cases in B.C. as hospitalizations fall again
B.C. health officials have released a written statement for Wednesday, Dec. 8. and legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details, including information on third doses of vaccines in the province.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. continued to trend downward on Wednesday, as the province reported six more deaths and 379 new cases.

The update left the B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases unchanged at 346, while there were 2,874 cases provincewide.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: At least 5 Omicron cases confirmed in B.C.' COVID-19: At least 5 Omicron cases confirmed in B.C.
COVID-19: At least 5 Omicron cases confirmed in B.C.
Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 104 were in the Fraser Health region, 64 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 94 were in the Interior Health region, 49 were in the Northern Health region and 65 were in the Island health region. Three new cases were in people who live outside of Canada.

Trending Stories

Officials reported 224 active cases in hospital, an overnight decrease of 18, including 77 patients in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.27 million British Columbians, accounting for 85.8 per cent of those eligible and 83 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had at least one dose.

Of them, more than 4.09 million people, 82.1 per cent of those eligible and 79.4 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

The province says people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 59 per cent of new cases over the past week and 67.5 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, officials said the number of confirmed cases involving the Omicron variant had climbed to five, but that none had been hospitalized to date.

 

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 221,235 total cases, while 2,369 people have died.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagBonnie Henry tagOmicron tagVariant tagBc Covid Cases tagbc covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers