Centennial Chargers Charity Classic returns for 11th installment

For 11 seasons the Centennial Chargers Charity Classic (C4) senior boys’ basketball tournament has served as a springboard to the regular season.

However, the bonds forged over the duration of the tournament stretch far beyond just those playing on the court.

“Just the sense of community at our school, it really brings kids together,” tournament co-director Erin Brimacombe said. “It’s always a good thing to do before the Christmas break, it’s always great.”

Tournament co-director Kory Dawe echoed that sense of community.

“We’ve got a really great basketball community built out of it,” Dawe said. “At the backbone of it all, we connected with a charity.”

Unlike most high school athletic tournaments, the C4 has much more meaning than just points scored, wins and losses. All profits generated at the tournament are donated to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, as well as other local charities.

Over the 11-season history of the tournament, the school has raised over $25,000 for the children’s hospital.

“It makes it all seem more worthwhile, like we’re always very nervous before the tournament starts,” Brimacombe admitted. “It makes me proud to be here and I’m proud I’ve been here and been involved in the tournament for as long as I have, yeah, just a sense of pride in our community.”

Dawe said that “probably is one of the biggest accomplishments of the tournament.”

“Not only do we have great basketball and great opportunity for the players, athletes and teams, but the good that we’re doing in the community,” Dawe said. “There’s no other tournament that I know of in Saskatchewan, in the high schools, that’s done this kind of level of fundraising for a good cause like that, so we’re really proud of it.”

There is a palpable buzz throughout the halls of Centennial Collegiate leading up to the tournament’s tipoff, something that comes as no surprise to Chargers guard and 16-year-old Grade 11 student Muhammad Kazmi, who eagerly awaits his tournament debut.

“It brings a lot of excitement back the C4 Tournament,” Kazmi said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for, for a long time. It’s my first playing in (the C4) and I’m really excited for it.”

In the social media era, it’s a buzz that can hardly be contained within the walls of the Saskatoon high school.

“There’s a lot of hype, everyone is either talking or messaging about it,” he said. “There’s a lot of posts on social media going about the tournament and our first game, we’re expecting a big crowd.”

The tournament’s largest recipients are grateful for the decade-plus efforts put forth by Centennial Collegiate. In a statement to Global News, the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation said it’s proud of the partnership.

“There is nothing more inspiring than Saskatchewan kids raising funds for their peers in hospital,” it said

That sentiment resonates deeply with Kazmi and his fellow students.

“It’s what I was really excited about, just helping the kids’ charity and donating to them. It’s more than basketball since there’s charity on the line and the children’s hospital,” he said.

Besides players and teachers who put countless hours into the tournament, the C4 is powered by a small army of student volunteers, who come out in droves to help make a positive impact on their community.

“Our mission statement here is honour, respect and service, and by running a basketball tournament our students are serving the community in lots of ways,” Dawe said. “They come and spend the whole weekend with us doing all kinds of jobs and take great pride in it.”

Brimacombe praised the teens for their participation.

“I’ve ran lots of tournaments over the years, and what always amazes me is the kids here,” Brimacombe added. “Just how they pull together, like so many kids. We’re always worried, ‘Oh maybe there won’t be enough kids,’ but Kory and I always joke that it runs itself. The kids show up, I organize the kids and it’s been exciting to watch.”

After a year away from high school hoops on the collegiate hardwood, all involved are just happy to see the return of high school basketball to the Bridge City.

“As a lifelong basketballer, to know that the game is still alive and that there’s that energy and passion, it’s a real thrill and that’s what we’re really proud of here,” Dawe said.

