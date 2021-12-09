Advocate for new Saint John school laments lengthy process

Send this page to someone via email

The chair of a task force advocating for a new school in Saint John says this week’s provincial pledge of money to buy land is important, but underwhelming.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced Wednesday that a new school would be built on Saint John’s central peninsula.

Minister Dominic Cardy committed $2.2 million of his department’s 2022-23 capital budget toward buying land for the school, which would replace St. John the Baptist/King Edward School and Prince Charles School.

Saint John lawyer Gary Lawson, chair of the Central Peninsula School Task Force, said it’s a step in the right direction. Still, he admitted he was hoping for more from the province.

“Personally, I was hoping we would be seeing some funding for design work,” Lawson said. “And even potentially some funding in next year’s budget for the commencement of construction. And instead, we’ve got the land acquisition, which is a very important part.”

Lawson said he’s concerned the school plan isn’t coming to fruition fast enough.

Saint John Common Councillor and former MLA Gerry Lowe told Global News Wednesday that it could be 2027 or later before the doors open.

Lawson said he’s not sure of the timeline, but there is an urgent need for what he calls a “community hub.”

“The school would be part of the hub which would provide services to the community,” Lawson said. So I think that’s very important to the community, as well as the parents of kids here.”

Cardy also announced a new school for Fredericton that would also replace two existing schools. He has budgeted $1.5 million for acquisition of land for that project.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development responded to Global News’ questions about the timeline for a new school in Saint John with an emailed statement.

“The announcement of projects is the first step in the construction of new school buildings,” wrote department spokesman Falvio Nienow. “The department is now in the preliminary stages of planning. Several other steps are necessary before construction can begin, including potential property analysis, architectural design services, awarding of contracts, creation of concept and design, and tendering.

“Project timelines will be announced as planning progresses.”

Lawson said his task force has recommended a location for the new Saint John school to education officials, but added it is ultimately the department’s decision.