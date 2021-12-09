Game time, ticket details revealed for Canada’s World Cup Qualifier against U.S. in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian men’s national soccer team match against the United States in Hamilton will get a 3 p.m. kickoff time on Jan. 30, 2022, according to Soccer Canada.

Ticket details for the matchday 10 World Cup qualifier, set for Tim Horton’s Field, were also revealed on Thursday by the by the country’s governing body.

They’ll go on sale to the public Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and range from $35 to $175 a seat.

“With Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team riding a groundswell of momentum that has built across the country as Canadians have rallied behind the team’s inspiring quest for Qatar, the torch now passes to Hamilton to build a ‘sea of red’ support inside Tim Hortons Field on match day” the agency said in a release on Thursday.

Canada will be in the middle of a three-match FIFA window for the men’s national team which will face Honduras on Jan. 27, and then travel to El Salvador on Feb. 2.

The U.S. schedule includes home games against the same teams — El Salvador on the 27th and Honduras Feb. 2.

It’s anticipated Canada’s senior team will once again play in between snowbanks and potential Hamilton temperatures of around -4 C in the middle of winter.

In the past, the enclosed B.C. Place in Vancouver has been the obvious choice for mid-winter qualifiers.

However, a renovation installing new turf at the venue will bring the team eastward in a setting that will likely rival a successful two-game set amid the ice and snow at Commonwealth in Edmonton earlier in November.

The two Alberta matches drew large crowds, over 40,000 each. Temperatures during the win against Mexico on Nov. 16, dubbed the “Iceteca,” hovered around -11 C.

So far, Canada is on top of the CONCACAF third-round standings, one point ahead of the U.S.

The three top teams in the pool of eight will advance to the group stage of the 2022 World Cup set for Qatar in November and December of next year.

