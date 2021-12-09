New dash cam video shows a drunk driver’s journey from Richmond to Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to warn drivers against drinking and driving this holiday season, Burnaby RCMP is releasing a video from the dash cam of a recently-convicted drunk driver.

The video was taken on Jan. 8, 2021 and captured the impaired driver’s journey as he travelled from Richmond to Vancouver and into Burnaby, police said Thursday.

It shows the driver crossing the centre line towards oncoming traffic multiple times, narrowly missing other vehicles. The video also shows the driver blowing through a stop sign and a red light.

In one portion of the video, pedestrians are walking through an intersection not far from the vehicle, police added.

Eventually, the driver hits cars parked along the side of the road and slams into a fire hydrant.

“We urge everyone to watch this video. This is what impaired driving looks like,” said Cpl. Michael Kalanj in a news release. “There is no excuse for being impaired behind the wheel.”

The Mounties said they were alerted to the situation around 11:57 p.m. that night, as several callers to 911 reported a Cadillac Escalade had crashed near Royal Oak Avenue and Marine Drive.

The damage to the fire hydrant caused water to rush onto the street and into nearby homes, but the driver decided to keep going.

The dash cam video shows the driver continuing along the road in an oncoming lane before crashing into a stop sign near Gilley Avenue and Marine Drive around 12:03 a.m.

When police arrived, the SUV was badly damaged and missing a tire, RCMP said.

The driver refused to provide a breath sample and did not co-operate with the police.

In August, a 62-year old Burnaby resident was convicted of impaired driving, police confirmed, and received a one-year driving prohibition and a $1,000 fine.

His actions, however, caused an estimated $28,000 in flooding damage to nearby homes and more than $6,600 in damage to the City of Burnaby property, police added.

“It is shocking that nobody was killed or injured, including the driver,” said Kalanj.

“This driver made a decision to put himself and others at risk when he got behind the wheel that night and drove through three cities.”

As part of the holiday season, RCMP is urging drivers to plan for a safe ride home.

On average, 16 people are killed and 830 injured in 1,500 impaired driving-related crashes in the Lower Mainland alone, every year, police said.