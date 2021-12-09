SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 5th Omicron variant case confirmed in Ottawa, linked to travel

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 1:50 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A fifth case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern has been confirmed in a traveller recently returned to Ottawa, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday.

While all five cases of the variant identified in Ottawa are so far linked to travellers, Etches said it is “possible” that Omicron is already in the community and could spread here.

“It’s hard to imagine that we could completely contain Omicron if it’s as infectious as it appears,” she said.

Global News has reached out to Ottawa Public Health for additional details on where the individual travelled from and any information on high-risk contacts.

OPH meanwhile reported 32 new cases of the virus on Thursday, a sharp decline from the 74 cases seen on Wednesday.

Etches told reporters Thursday that she’s concerned about the “consistent and significant” increase in cases week to week in Ottawa and called on residents to “limit” their high-risk activities and gatherings during the holiday season.

Read more: Ottawa kids still at risk over holidays despite COVID-19 vaccine progress, Etches says

Eight new COVID-19 outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Thursday, all affecting schools and other child-care settings.

There are currently 34 ongoing outbreaks in the city, 23 of which affect elementary schools.

Etches said Thursday that OPH is starting to roll out rapid antigen tests to schools and neighbourhoods experiencing high rates of COVID-19 as an additional screening tool for asymptomatic kids.

OPH’s dashboard also shows there are now five people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa and one patient in the intensive care unit, one fewer than the day before.

