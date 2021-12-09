SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

2 Vaughan schools moved to online learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 11:42 am
Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table to release recommendations on rapid tests
Families have been calling on the province to make rapid tests available at all Ontario schools. The Director of the Science Advisory table says more testing makes sense. Marianne Dimain reports.

Two schools in Vaughan have been dismissed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, York Region said on Thursday.

Eitz Chaim School, located at 80 York Boulevard and Netivot HaTorah Day School and Child Care at 18 Atkinson Avenue are both experiencing outbreaks which forced full school dismissals.

York Region officials said students and staff who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases have been told and are required to self-isolate.

Read more: Ontario science table recommends weekly rapid COVID tests in schools, workplaces in some areas

Eitz Chaim School students were moved to online learning as of Tuesday and as of Wednesday, there were 26 confirmed COVID cases — 23 students and three staff members and visitors.

Students who receive a negative PCR test can return to school on Sunday while students who do not take a test must remain in online learning until Dec. 19

Netivot HaTorah Day School and Child Care students were placed in virtual learning effective Thursday. As of Wednesday, there were 16 confirmed cases — all students.

Students who receive a negative PCR test can return to school on Monday while students who do not take a test won’t be eligible to return until Dec. 20.

COVID-19: Temporary exemptions for some unvaccinated TDSB staff
COVID-19: Temporary exemptions for some unvaccinated TDSB staff – Nov 22, 2021

Officials said the increase of COVID cases in schools is coinciding with the increase in social gatherings due to the holiday season.

“This outbreak serves as an important reminder of the caution required during the holidays to celebrate safely and avoid exposures that lead to school dismissals,” the region said in a statement Thursday.

