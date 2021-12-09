9 Winnipeg community centres to receive funding for renos

Send this page to someone via email

Nine Winnipeg community centres will be receiving grant funding to use for renovations, the City of Winnipeg announced Thursday.

The community centres — Lord Roberts, Morse Place, Norberry Glenlee, Red River, Robert A. Steen, Tuxedo, Valour, Varsity View and Whyte Ridge — were selected from 14 applicants this fall as recipients of the city’s Community Centre Renovation Grant Program (CCRGP).

The approved applications total $702,192.39 in funding.

“Over the course of the last 20 months, the global pandemic has really underscored just how important and valuable community centres are for our physical and mental well-being, as well as for the well-being of our community,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“As our population grows, and as the need grows for new recreation and community centre facilities, the Community Centre Renovation Grant Program ensures that upgrades are possible to support our existing community centre assets across Winnipeg.”

The program gives city-owned community centres access to cash they need for repairs, upgrades, renovations, retrofits and safety improvements.

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry), chair of the city’s standing committee on protection, community services and parks, said the volunteers keeping these community centres operating should be commended.

“I’m pleased to see so many people working to ensure our community centres receive the funding they need to update their facilities and benefit all the people who use them,” said Rollins.

“Community centres play an integral role in building safe and healthy communities.”

