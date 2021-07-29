Take Pride Winnipeg partners with Clorox for community centre project

Send this page to someone via email

Take Pride Winnipeg is hoping to make Winnipeggers feel safer as local community centres begin reopening after a long period of limited or no activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local cleanup organization said Thursday it’s partnering with Clorox to make additional disinfectant products available at community centres across the city.

“Community centres are an integral part of our Winnipeg community,” said Take Pride director Tom Ethans.

“Take Pride is pleased to partner with The Clorox Company on this initiative to support community centres in their efforts to reopen safely.”

Clorox is providing disinfectant wipes as well as its Health Canada-registered Total 360 cleaner, which the company says kills the virus that causes COVID-19 within two minutes.

“Our partnership with Take Pride is part of our continued commitment to providing Canadians with disinfecting solutions to help them get back to normal and be out in the world with a sense of security and safety,” said Clorox Canada president Dave Iacobelli.

“Safely reopening community hubs like community centres after a year and a half of uncertainty is a step towards normalcy and raising Winnipeggers’ spirits.”

