Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Take Pride Winnipeg partners with Clorox for community centre project

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 3:33 pm
Tom Ethans of Take Pride Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Tom Ethans of Take Pride Winnipeg. Global News / File

Take Pride Winnipeg is hoping to make Winnipeggers feel safer as local community centres begin reopening after a long period of limited or no activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local cleanup organization said Thursday it’s partnering with Clorox to make additional disinfectant products available at community centres across the city.

“Community centres are an integral part of our Winnipeg community,” said Take Pride director Tom Ethans.

“Take Pride is pleased to partner with The Clorox Company on this initiative to support community centres in their efforts to reopen safely.”

Read more: Innovative UV cart-cleaning system has Winnipeg connection

Clorox is providing disinfectant wipes as well as its Health Canada-registered Total 360 cleaner, which the company says kills the virus that causes COVID-19 within two minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our partnership with Take Pride is part of our continued commitment to providing Canadians with disinfecting solutions to help them get back to normal and be out in the world with a sense of security and safety,” said Clorox Canada president Dave Iacobelli.

Trending Stories

“Safely reopening community hubs like community centres after a year and a half of uncertainty is a step towards normalcy and raising Winnipeggers’ spirits.”

Click to play video: 'Cleaning and disinfecting tips' Cleaning and disinfecting tips
Cleaning and disinfecting tips – Mar 31, 2020
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagTake Pride Winnipeg tagcommunity centres tagDisinfectant tagClorox tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers