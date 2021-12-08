Phase 2 Edmonton parking ban lifted

Send this page to someone via email

A Phase 2 parking ban that was issued in Edmonton last week has been lifted.

The parking ban came into effect at 12:01 a.m. last Tuesday and was lifted at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Edmonton Phase 2 residential parking ban begins Tuesday at midnight

City of Edmonton and contractor crews have been working around the clock during this time to clear snow and ice from major roads, bus routes and active pathways.

This was the first time a Phase 2 parking ban was issued in Edmonton, since the new two-phased approached was announced last year.

The city said it focused on education over enforcement, but said future parking bans will include more enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to remind Edmontonians of the importance of moving their vehicles when the parking ban is in their neighbourhoods,” said Philip Herritt, director of infrastructure operations.

“This was our first Phase 2 parking ban, so we understand there is an education period, but we need residents to partner with us to move their vehicles off the street. Together, we can create safer roads for everyone, but it is a partnership.”

A Phase 2 parking ban means people aren’t allowed to park their vehicles on residential roads, industrial area roads or in residential alleyways until the roads have been cleared.

Drivers can park on any road that has already been cleared as long as parking is normally allowed. The city also encourages people to talk to their neighbours and park in extra spaces they may have.

Edmontonians and those in areas throughout the capital region woke up to slick road conditions Wednesday morning, after freezing rain come through the region.

Read more: 100 collisions reported as freezing rain wreaks havoc on Edmonton region

In Edmonton, police received reports of 100 collisions as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said crews will continue to apply “material” to arterial and collector roads to address the icy conditions. Crews will also continue to work in residential areas as needed, the city said.

2:45 Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

For more information on parking bans and to sign up for alerts, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.