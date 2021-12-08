Man shot multiple times on Sask. first nation, 2 charged with attempted murder: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP are investigating an incident where a man was allegedly shot multiple times at different locations on Muskoday First Nation over the course of several hours.

Prince Albert RCMP received the report on Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m. that a man had been assaulted by two other men and was suffering from gunshot wounds.

RCMP say the victim was eventually able to leave the home where he was allegedly being held and look for help. A civilian drove the victim to a safe location and emergency services were called.

The victim suffered from critical injuries and remains in hospital. RCMP said no further updates will be provided regarding his condition.

On Dec. 5, investigators determined the suspects were at a home on Muskoday First Nation. The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team went to the home and gained entry.

Three men in the home were taken into custody without incident.

The home was turned over to the Prince Albert RCMP for the execution of a search warrant.

One of the men was released without charges.

Brandon Bear, 24, is facing a total of 16 charges including attempted murder with a firearm, forcible confinement with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Patrick Bear, 44, is charged with 14 offences also including attempted murder with a firearm, forcible confinement with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

Brandon and Patrick made their first court appearances on Tuesday.

Prince Albert RCMP, Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit, and the General Investigation and Forensic Identification Services Sections continue to investigate.

Police are looking for two stolen vehicles in relation to this investigation: a grey Dodge Ram 3500, Saskatchewan plate 835 HVC, and a black Dodge Ram 1500 Hemi, with Saskatchewan plate 848 KXE.

View image in full screen Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for this grey Dodge Ram. RCMP / Supplied

If anyone has information about where either vehicle is, they are asked call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500, 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477