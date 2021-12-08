2 new synthetic skating surfaces opening in downtown Kitchener on Friday

The City of Kitchener says two new outdoor skating options will open downtown on Friday as synthetic ice surfaces are being installed at 44 Gaukel St. and the Kitchener Market.

“Over the years, I have heard our residents share fond memories of skating with friends and family in Downtown Kitchener not only over the holiday season but throughout the year as well, and I hope residents will get out and enjoy these new rinks in the heart of our City,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“I’m especially excited that these new synthetic ice surfaces on Gaukel Street and at the Market will be able to be used year-round and that we’ll be able to take them to spaces throughout the City where we wouldn’t traditionally have been able to put ice rinks easily.”

The rink at Gaukel Street will be 80 feet by 40 feet and will be free for residents to use from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The Kitchener Market skating surface will be free to use during market hours and the city says it plans to make it available for rentals.

Kitchener says other outdoor community rinks are expected to open in the coming weeks as temperatures allow for it.

It says the rinks are community-dependent and are maintained entirely by local community volunteers.

The city says those interested in volunteering to help maintain the rinks can apply online or email, or call 226-751-6403 for more information.