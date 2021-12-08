Blood Tribe showcasing sobriety success stories: ‘It’s not easy, but it’s possible’

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Blood Tribe are harnessing the power of social media in an effort to inspire and encourage others struggling with drug addiction to get help.

The Christmas Holiday Person with Lived Experience (PWLE) Campaign 2021 was launched earlier this month, displaying recovery success stories.

“We have showcased their sobriety, their strengths, and their traditional names to show the community that there are people in recovery and that our services and programs are effective,” explained Alayna Many Guns.

Many Guns, the Blood Tribe opioid response coordinator, said they are looking to highlight members throughout the month of December using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Blood Tribe Opioid Response Team is excited to introduce the Christmas Holiday PWLE Persons With Lived Experience Campaign.

Four members are a part of the official PWLE team, with community nominations put forward as well.

“There has been a tremendous amount of support,” Many Guns said. “I’m hoping this will be an annual event for the community.”

She wants people know they aren’t alone.

“The Blood Tribe has a team of professionals, of community members, of family members who care and love you,” she said. “The hardest thing to do is to reach out and take that first step.”

Chantelle Day Chief struggled with drug use for around 20 years before reaching out for help. She is part of the PWLE group.

“I’m coming up on four years of sobriety,” she said. “It’s not all smooth sailing. It’s not easy, but it’s possible.”

She hopes sharing her story will help others make the choice to seek supports, after she successfully received treatment in Calgary and at the Kainai Healing Lodge.

“I stayed on that road of sobriety until I got into treatment,” she said. “(My kids) gave me the strength to stay sober.”

She added there’s a dire need for initiatives and supports right now.

On Tuesday night, the Blood Tribe released a community drug alert, urging users to carry naloxone kits.

“There is a very poisonous batch of opioids out there and we are experiencing a spike in overdoses,” a tweet from Blood Tribe Communications read.

“Naloxone kits are available from Blood Tribe firehall, Standoff Safe House and local pharmacies.”

According to Many Guns, there have been 140 blood poisoning incidents on the reserve this year. Day Chief said “a couple of those” were family members of hers just this last Tuesday.