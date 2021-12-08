Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Blood Tribe showcasing sobriety success stories: ‘It’s not easy, but it’s possible’

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Success stories: Blood Tribe members inspire community with sobriety' Success stories: Blood Tribe members inspire community with sobriety
A new holiday campaign on the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta is showcasing those who have overcome drug addiction, in an effort to inspire those still struggling. Eloise Therien has the story.

Members of the Blood Tribe are harnessing the power of social media in an effort to inspire and encourage others struggling with drug addiction to get help.

The Christmas Holiday Person with Lived Experience (PWLE) Campaign 2021 was launched earlier this month, displaying recovery success stories.

“We have showcased their sobriety, their strengths, and their traditional names to show the community that there are people in recovery and that our services and programs are effective,” explained Alayna Many Guns.

Many Guns, the Blood Tribe opioid response coordinator, said they are looking to highlight members throughout the month of December using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Yukon’s opioid fatality rate now highest in Canada, overtaking B.C.: coroner

Four members are a part of the official PWLE team, with community nominations put forward as well.

“There has been a tremendous amount of support,” Many Guns said. “I’m hoping this will be an annual event for the community.”

She wants people know they aren’t alone.

“The Blood Tribe has a team of professionals, of community members, of family members who care and love you,” she said. “The hardest thing to do is to reach out and take that first step.”

Chantelle Day Chief struggled with drug use for around 20 years before reaching out for help. She is part of the PWLE group.

“I’m coming up on four years of sobriety,” she said. “It’s not all smooth sailing. It’s not easy, but it’s possible.”

Click to play video: 'Crystal clear: the journey to sobriety' Crystal clear: the journey to sobriety
Crystal clear: the journey to sobriety – Mar 10, 2019

She hopes sharing her story will help others make the choice to seek supports, after she successfully received treatment in Calgary and at the Kainai Healing Lodge.

Story continues below advertisement

“I stayed on that road of sobriety until I got into treatment,” she said. “(My kids) gave me the strength to stay sober.”

“I’ve got a job. I went back to school. I started to ride again. I’m actually going back to my real self.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've got a job. I went back to school. I started to ride again. I'm actually going back to my real self."

She added there’s a dire need for initiatives and supports right now.

On Tuesday night, the Blood Tribe released a community drug alert, urging users to carry naloxone kits.

“There is a very poisonous batch of opioids out there and we are experiencing a spike in overdoses,” a tweet from Blood Tribe Communications read.

“Naloxone kits are available from Blood Tribe firehall, Standoff Safe House and local pharmacies.”

According to Many Guns, there have been 140 blood poisoning incidents on the reserve this year. Day Chief said “a couple of those” were family members of hers just this last Tuesday.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social Media tagDrugs tagOpioid Crisis tagHolidays tagAddiction tagBlood Tribe tagRecovery tagTreatment tagsobriety tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers