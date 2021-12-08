Alberta funds injectable treatment Sublocade as opioid-related EMS calls spike

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government announced Wednesday it will fully cover the cost of the injectable opioid treatment drug Sublocade.

As opposed to tablet versions, the injectable treatment lasts in a person’s system for 30 days and provides stabilization, reduces cravings and provides enhanced protection against overdose, the province said.

“There is hope for people with addiction,” said Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions. “Recovery is possible.”

“This option will save lives,” Ellis said.

“The addition of Sublocade to the publicly funded formulary and removal from special access will significantly reduce barriers to this medication. Recovery-oriented care is about providing options to Albertans with addiction and this option will save lives and support recovery,” Ellis added.

In order to access the treatment, a person must be diagnosed as having opioid abuse disorder, get a prescription for Sublocade and then receive the medication at a clinic or pharmacy, said Dr. Nathaniel Day, the medical director of AHS’ Virtual Opioid Dependency Program.

Having the costs of Sublocade covered “will be a game-changer for addiction treatment in Alberta,” said Dr. Monty Ghosh, president of the Alberta Medical Association.

“This will increase treatment options for individuals with opioid addiction. Addiction medicine physicians across Alberta will be grateful to have another tool to treat opioid addiction, especially for our various vulnerable clients who previously could not afford this life-saving medication.”

The Opposition says this is not enough.

Lori Sigurdson, NDP critic for mental health and addictions, said she called on the UCP in June to “expand supervised consumption services, provide safe, legal and regulated pharmaceutical alternatives to toxic street drugs, and to implement drug testing.

“We haven’t seen any action on these crucial services,” she said.

“I hope that making Sublocade more available saves lives, but this announcement does not take away the need for the UCP to immediately implement more harm-reduction services.”

“Alberta Health Services issued an alert today regarding an increase in opioid-related EMS calls which demonstrates the severity of the drug poisoning crisis. Mike Ellis admitted that the current supply is toxic and dangerous, yet he still rejects and stigmatizes the need to increase harm-reduction services,” Sigurdson said.

In the news conference on Wednesday, both Ellis and Day acknowledged the contamination issue, saying anyone using illicit drugs should assume there’s fentanyl or carfentanyl in it.

When asked if Alberta would consider drug-testing sites where people could screen drugs for lethal contaminants, Ellis said his ministry is “exploring all options” but “no decision has been made.”

The government also announced Wednesday an additional $1.4 million to expand Alberta’s Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) and create a low-barrier division. The division will do rapid assessment, begin treatment and offer enhanced case management for those struggling with addiction and opioid use.

“Today is a great day for addiction treatment in Alberta,” Day said.

“If we’re really going to tackle opioid addiction, treatment has to be as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.”

By calling the toll-free number, 1-844-383-7688, Albertans can access same-day treatment (including Sublocade) no matter where they live with no waitlist.

For additional support, information and referral to services, people can call Alberta 211 or the Addiction Helpline at 1-866-332-2322.

Individuals in Edmonton, Calgary and surrounding communities also have access to the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS), a free mobile app designed to help prevent fatal overdoses.

Ellis said 70 per cent of overdoses in 2020 happened in private residences.

“We’ve been working with the Edmonton Police Service… Alberta Health Services, paramedics. We’re trying to figure out ways to help people.

“Seventy per cent of overdoses are actually not occurring in the downtown area, but are actually outside the downtown area, in the suburbs.”

Day said anyone using alone should download the DORS app.

The announcements came on the same day that Alberta Health Services issued a public service announcement warning of a spike in opioid-related EMS calls in Edmonton and Calgary.

Over seven days, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, emergency medical services responded to 140 opioid-related calls in Edmonton and 85 in Calgary.

Alberta Health Services says that is “higher-than-average” and notes it is working with local agencies to understand the circumstances and what immediate supports are needed.

Over the last month, AHS says EMS responded to between 57 and 112 calls a week in Edmonton and between 44 and 58 in Calgary.

They are urging anyone who is using drugs to not use alone, have naloxone on hand and to access available supports, such as supervised drug-use sites, in their area.

Alberta is on track to record its deadliest year on record for drug poisoning deaths with more than 1,000 fatalities between January and August this year.

— with files from The Canadian Press

