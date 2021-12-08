City of Toronto to hold ‘unprecedented’ fireworks show to ring in new year

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says it will be holding an “unprecedented” fireworks show to ring in the new year, visible across the city in areas with a view of Lake Ontario.

In a statement issued Wednesday, city officials said the 10-minute fireworks show will launch simultaneously at midnight across the City’s waterfront.

“The unprecedented fireworks display marks the beginning of 2022 – a year in which Toronto’s progress bringing the pandemic to an end will continue and the city will come back stronger than ever,” the statement said.

Prior to the fireworks show, there will be a livestream from the CN Tower on the City’s YouTube page with a mix of live and pre-recorded music and performing arts shows.

The event will not be hosted at Nathan Phillips Square as in past years.

The City said the event is being designed with guidance from Toronto Public Health.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said the event will allow people to be dispersed, as opposed to being gathered together at Nathan Phillips Square.

The City noted that the 2021 Cavalcade of Lights is currently being held at Nathan Phillips Square, with light installations, decor and the City’s Christmas tree, among other displays and activities. That will be open until Jan. 7, 2022.

There will be a 10-minute, high-altitude fireworks display launching simultaneously at midnight across Toronto’s waterfront, viewable from Etobicoke to Scarborough — anywhere across the city with views of Lake Ontario. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 8, 2021

The statement said the ShowLoveTO Urban Game is also being held in areas across the city. The game has players use their phones to find installations and “offers an opportunity to explore the city and support local businesses.”

“After an unprecedented two years confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to celebrate Toronto in the biggest way possible and the beginning of a new year where our city will come back stronger than ever,” Tory said in the statement.

“I hope people enjoy the fireworks that will span the waterfront from Etobicoke to Scarborough and log onto the New Year’s Eve broadcast hosted from the CN Tower.”

