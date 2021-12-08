COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 111 new cases, 10 in schools and child-care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as six schools in the province had students learning from home due to cases within the schools.

Of the new cases, 10 were confirmed in schools and child-care facilities — with the majority in the Moncton region — according to a news release from the province.

“About 80 per cent of active cases within schools are in elementary schools. Often the virus was transmitted outside of the school setting or in instances when safety measures were not followed,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, 10,544 first doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to children aged five through 11, since appointments opened on Nov. 26.

New cases

In addition to the 111 new cases reported Wednesday, there were 82 recoveries. That brings the active case count to 781.

There are 43 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in intensive care. Eleven people are on a ventilator and there is one person under the age of 19 hospitalized.

Eight of the people currently in hospital were initially admitted for other reasons, but contracted COVID-19 in a hospital outbreak.

“Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms,” the province said.

New Brunswick's top doctor discusses details of COVID-19 winter action plan

Breakdown of cases

The eight new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

a person 50-59; and

two people 60-69.

Six cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously known cases.

The 23 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows;

three people nine and under;

four people 10-19;

a person 20-29;

five people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

three people 60-69;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and 10 cases are contacts of previously known cases.

The 61 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

17 people nine and under;

13 people 10-19;

five people 20-29;

nine people 30-39;

10 people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Fifty-three cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously known cases.

The two new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person nine and under; and

a person 10-19.

Both cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 60-69. The case is a contact of a previously known case.

The 16 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

five people nine and under;

a person 10-19;

a person 20-29;

four people 40-49;

two people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Twelve cases are contacts of previously known cases and four cases are under investigation.