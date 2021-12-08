Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 34 new cases, outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Omicron COVID-19 variant has spread to 57 countries, number expected to increase: WHO' Omicron COVID-19 variant has spread to 57 countries, number expected to increase: WHO
World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant has now spread to 57 countries and that number is expected to increase. Tedros added that countries must stay vigilant with surveillance, testing and sequencing as the Omicron variant spreads and could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic.

Nova Scotia reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and confirmed an outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

There are 14 cases in Eastern Zone, 13 cases in Central Zone, six cases in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone.

“There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province said in a release.

Read more: St. Francis Xavier University confirms 12 infected with COVID-19 after ring ceremony

Public health also reported that 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Francis Xavier University, which includes the 12 cases announced by the university Tuesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, has previously said the cluster is related to the university’s graduate ring ceremony held on Friday and the sanctioned and informal social events held on and around the campus over the weekend.

Click to play video: 'Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings' Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings
Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 162 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,565 tests the day before.

As of December 7, 1,673,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 796,117 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 34,366 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 2,585 positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. There are 2,407 resolved cases.

