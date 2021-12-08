COVID-19: N.S. reports 34 new cases, outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and confirmed an outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

There are 14 cases in Eastern Zone, 13 cases in Central Zone, six cases in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone.

“There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia,” the province said in a release.

Public health also reported that 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Francis Xavier University, which includes the 12 cases announced by the university Tuesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, has previously said the cluster is related to the university’s graduate ring ceremony held on Friday and the sanctioned and informal social events held on and around the campus over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings Concern about COVID-19 in Nova Scotia childcare settings

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 162 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,565 tests the day before.

As of December 7, 1,673,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 796,117 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 34,366 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 2,585 positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. There are 2,407 resolved cases.