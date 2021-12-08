Menu

Sports

Montreal’s CEBL team names two-time NBA champ Joel Anthony as first GM

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 1:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Success of CEBL takes centre court in Edmonton' Success of CEBL takes centre court in Edmonton
It is championships Sunday in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The Edmonton Stingers are in the final against the Niagara River Lions at 2 p.m. The CEBL is happy to see the home team play the championship in front of their home fans. Mike Morreale, CEBL commissioner and CEO, explains how the league has found success across Canada. – Aug 22, 2021

Two-time NBA champion Joel Anthony has been named general manager of the Montreal Alliance.

The 10-year NBA veteran from Montreal won championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and ’13. He then played for Boston, Detroit and San Antonio before playing his final two seasons of pro basketball in Argentina, retiring following the 2018-19 campaign.

Read more: Montreal is getting a new professional basketball team

“It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to come back home and be part of the growth of basketball in my community,” Anthony said Wednesday in a release. “I am looking forward to bringing a great experience for our fans, staff and players to enjoy.”

Montreal tips off in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) in May 2022 at Verdun Auditorium. The CEBL has since announced two more franchises, the Scarborough Shooting Stars and Newfoundland Growlers, as the ninth and 10th teams.

Read more: CEBL expands to 10 teams with addition of Newfoundland Growlers

Anthony was also a mainstay on Canada’s national team from 2006 until 2019, helping the Canadians qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

He spent the last two seasons as player development consultant with the CEBL’s Hamilton Honey Badgers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
