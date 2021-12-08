Menu

Crime

Guelph police look for SUV following hit-and-run crash

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 11:29 am
Guelph police say a grey Mercedes was involved in a hit-and-run crash. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a grey Mercedes was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Guelph police

Guelph police are asking for help in tracking down the driver of an SUV following a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, police said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street, where a grey Mercedes collided with another vehicle as it was pulling out of a plaza.

Read more: Police identify driver following fatal crash in Wellington North

The service added that the SUV did not stop and was last seen northbound on Woolwich Street.

The driver is described as a woman in her 40s with blond hair. The SUV is likely to have damage to the front end, police said.

A photo of the Mercedes has also been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7478. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

