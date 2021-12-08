Guelph police look for SUV following hit-and-run crash

Guelph police are asking for help in tracking down the driver of an SUV following a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, police said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street, where a grey Mercedes collided with another vehicle as it was pulling out of a plaza.
The service added that the SUV did not stop and was last seen northbound on Woolwich Street.
Trending Stories
The driver is described as a woman in her 40s with blond hair. The SUV is likely to have damage to the front end, police said.
A photo of the Mercedes has also been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7478. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments