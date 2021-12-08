Menu

News

Missing Campbellford man found deceased: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 10:57 am
Northumberland OPP say lSteven Miller, last seen Dec. 2 in Campbellford, was found deceased. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say lSteven Miller, last seen Dec. 2 in Campbellford, was found deceased. Northumberland OPP

A Campbellford, Ont., man who was reported missing has been found deceased, police said Wednesday morning.

Read more: Northumberland OPP looking for missing Campbellford man last seen on Dec. 2

Northumberland OPP on the weekend said they were looking for Steven Allen Miller, who was last seen in the village on Dec. 2. Campbellford, in the Municipality of Trent Hills, is located about 50 km southeast of Peterborough.

On Wednesday morning, OPP said Miller, 49, was found deceased. No details were provided.

“No foul play is suspected, and the death is believed to be non-suspicious,” said Const. Robert Simpson in a release.

“The Northumberland OPP would like to thank the public, as well as our media partners for their assistance.”

