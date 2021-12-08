Missing Campbellford man found deceased: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Campbellford, Ont., man who was reported missing has been found deceased, police said Wednesday morning.

Northumberland OPP on the weekend said they were looking for Steven Allen Miller, who was last seen in the village on Dec. 2. Campbellford, in the Municipality of Trent Hills, is located about 50 km southeast of Peterborough.

On Wednesday morning, OPP said Miller, 49, was found deceased. No details were provided.

“No foul play is suspected, and the death is believed to be non-suspicious,” said Const. Robert Simpson in a release.

“The Northumberland OPP would like to thank the public, as well as our media partners for their assistance.”

