Lawyer Michael Schulthess named London’s next city clerk

Send this page to someone via email

London city council has approved the appointment of Michael Schulthess as the next city clerk following the retirement of Cathy Saunders.

Schulthess, a lawyer by profession who has served as one of two deputy city clerks for roughly two years, will take over in the position effective Jan. 8, 2022, the city says.

Saunders has been the city of London’s city clerk since 2009. Her last day will be Jan. 7, 2022.

“On behalf of all of Council, I want to thank Cathy for the knowledge and expertise she has demonstrated throughout the time she has served in this role. I have greatly appreciated her wisdom and guidance, and wish her well in her retirement,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

Story continues below advertisement

“I also want to congratulate Michael on this appointment and express our confidence in his ability to provide leadership and to support Council as he steps into this new role.”

Read more: City of London installs first speed enforcement cameras to slow drivers in school zones

The city says Schulthess’ appointment follows “an extensive recruitment process” that saw applications from across Canada.

Prior to his work as deputy city clerk, he was the manager of courts administration from 2018 to 2019 and manager of legislative services from 2012 to 2018.

He also worked in the city solicitor’s office, “where he prosecuted a wide range of provincial offences,” from 2008 to 2012.