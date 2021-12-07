SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs put Marner and Sandin on injured reserve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 7:57 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve list Tuesday and loaned forward Joey Anderson to their AHL affiliate.

The Maple Leafs also recalled forward Alex Steeves and defencemen Alex Biega and Kristiāns Rubīns from the Toronto Marlies.

Marner hasn’t played since colliding with teammate Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday.

Sandin was injured after a knee-on-knee hit in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was suspended two games for the hit.

The Maple Leafs did not provide specifics on injury details or expected absence length in their morning Twitter post. Toronto was scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Pionk, meanwhile, was in concussion protocol, a Jets spokesman said Tuesday. Pionk took a hit from Leafs forward Jason Spezza in the third period of Sunday’s game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
