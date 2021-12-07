SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. records another 326 COVID cases and one more death in 24 hours

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 6:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Helping children with needle phobia' Ask an Expert: Helping children with needle phobia
WATCH: Dr. Manish Sadarangani, BC Children's Hospital Vaccine Evaluation Center president, shares some tips for parents to help ease any fears their children have ahead of their COVID vaccination.

In the past 24 hours, British Columbia has recorded another 326 new cases of COVID-19.

In addition, a new death in the Northern Health region has been reported for an overall total of 2,363 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases of the virus in the province is now 2,814.

Of the active cases, 242 individuals are currently in hospital and 82 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation, the province said.

Read more: B.C. now has 5 cases of COVID Omicron variant in both vaccinated and unvaccinated

Five cases of the Omicron variant of concern have been confirmed in B.C., three of which are in Vancouver Coastal Health and two in Fraser Health. All five cases are related to international travel.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.7 per cent of cases. From Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, they accounted for 63.1 per cent of hospitalizations, the province said.

Read more: B.C. records another 946 COVID cases over 1st December weekend, along with 11 deaths

As of Tuesday, 85.6 per cent of eligible people ages five and older in B.C. have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 82 per cent have now received a second dose.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the province.

